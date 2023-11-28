GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Grafton woman has pleaded “no contest” in the Spirit of Animals animal cruelty case stemming from an incident back in March where officers found several animals “in poor health” on her property.

According to the Taylor County Prosecutor’s Office, Nicole McLaughlin, 46, of Grafton, pleaded no contest to six counts of animal cruelty on Nov. 21. The charges stem from an incident in March where McLaughlin and another woman were found living in a home with a “putrid” smell to it and 65 cats and 15 dogs, several of which had to be euthanized due to “serious health issues.”

Officers said that the home was registered to The Spirit of Animals Rescue Corporation and that the residents “lived in a shed with no electric, water, plumbing or bathrooms.”

During McLaughlin’s sentencing on Tuesday, she was ordered to a fine of $300 per count (totaling $1,800), 120 days to be served in a regional jail per count (totaling 720 days), as well as a restitution fee of $24,393.18 with additional court costs to be determined, the prosecutor’s office said.

Due to the charges, McLaughlin relinquished some of the animals and the remaining were taken by the Taylor County Humane Society; the court also ordered McLaughlin to undergo a psychological evaluation in order to determine if she is a candidate for alternative sentencing, according to the prosecutor’s office.