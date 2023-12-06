GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week, Grafton High School joined in celebrating Computer Science Week and participated in the “Hour of Code” on Wednesday.

The worldwide Hour of Code takes place throughout the week and was created to introduce students to coding through fun tutorials, according to the program’s website. Grafton first joined in on the Hour of Code in 2019.

“It started with small activities in the classroom, one guest speaker here and there, and then the last two years it kind of escalated, so we are just more than overwhelmed and pleased with everyone’s participation,” said Stacy Ward, a teacher at Grafton High School.

This year, more than 25 businesses and organizations jumped on board to deliver an hour packed with activities, including a representative from the Marion County Public Library System. The representative said that the library offers 3D printing classes as well as opportunities to just use the printer.

“So we have code combat to teach them how to code by learning to play a game. I brought in the Turing tumble, which teaches them, kind of, how the computer reads the program by putting in these little balls and making them do what they need to do,” said Cara Simms, Public Relations Manager for the Marion County Public Library System.

The goal of Hour of Code is also to show all the fun activities that incorporate coding. Brylen Purkun helped her peers in the special education classes code for a dance party. “They did the whole thing because it was, like, in big bold letters, so they could read it, and it was little animals dancing and playing to the music,” Purkun said.

Other entertaining activities included operating drones, designing a 3D printing object, getting to code with microcomputers like Raspberry Pi and learning how to make a lucrative career out of esports. Grafton student Savanna Lyons said she chose to attend the esports activity with India Alanis Browne and Dr. Kristy Custer and felt inspired by all the information she learned.

“Not a lot of people think you can make money from playing video games, but you can, you can be a tester, or you can be an actual gamer, you can be a videographer, you could go to nationals and play it for a sport,” Lyons said.

As the only female member of her school’s esports club, Lyons said she felt inspired by the esports speaker and how to thrive in a world that may not have been created for them to succeed.

“It really inspires me because like when you’re playing a sport that’s usually male-dominated or a game that’s male-dominated and you reveal your voice that you’re female or something, they usually say a lot of like insults or degrading things to you, just because you’re a female,” Lyons said.

This year’s Hour of Code was made possible by Country Roads Codes Grant which helped fund the multitude of activities and materials.