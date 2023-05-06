GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Visitors of the Mother’s Day Shrine in Grafton have the opportunity to honor their mothers with a floral arrangement.

In anticipation of the Mother’s Day Service, set for 10 a.m. on May 14, those looking to visit the Mother’s Day Shrine at 11 East Main Street in downtown Grafton can contact a florist of their choice to deliver a vase or basket of white carnations, along with a special message, to display at the shrine in honor of their mother.

According to a release from AACE International, participants should “tell the florist to include on the card the following information: Given ‘In Honor of’ mother’s who are living or ‘In Memory of’ deceased mothers. List who the carnations are given by. Schedule your vase or basket to be delivered to the Shrine on Saturday, May 13, between 10 a.m. and noon. Ask your florist to forward a list of the above information to the Shrine by May 10 so a list can be included in the program of ‘In Honor of’ and ‘In Memory of’ honorees and who provided the carnations.”

Open house and tours for the shrine will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants can pick up their floral arrangements at the shrine between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., or between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. the following Wednesday through Friday. Any remaining arrangements will be disposed of once the flowers start to fade.

To arrange a different pick-up time, visit the Grafton City Finance Office at City Hall during office hours.