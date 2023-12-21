GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — For more than 30 years, the US Army Corps of Engineers at Tygart Lake has had a unique way of reusing Christmas trees, turning them into fish habitats.

Grant Pierce of the Corps of Engineers told 12 News that starting Jan. 1 anyone can drop off their tree in the parking lot outside the Corps’ dam office, and they will take the trees to be reused in the lake.

During the winter when the water line is lower, the corps takes the trees, attaches cinder blocks to them, and places them on the lake bed. In the summer when the water returns, those trees will be 15 to 40 feet underwater and will be a source of food for young insects and mollusks. They will then be food for fish, such as Yellow Birch, Bluegill, Walleye, and Smallmouths.

The Corps of Engineers has asked that all decorations be removed from the trees and that no fake trees or trees sprayed with fake snow be donated.

If you’re interested, you can also volunteer to help place the trees in the lake. Pierce said that they plan to send out an announcement in February.