CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For more than four years, the homicide case of a Grafton man has gone unsolved. Since his death, the man’s family has been waiting for answers as to who did it. So far, none have come.

On July 3, 2018, the body of Perry Setler was found near his home in Grafton, dead from a gunshot wound. Although originally not a homicide case, it later became one after his body was examined by West Virginia’s Chief Medical Examiner who ruled the wound was not self-inflicted. However, no one has yet been arrested for the death of Perry Setler.

Today, Perry’s sister Kelly Davis is still waiting for information that will lead to justice for her brother.

Flyer shared with 12 News by members of Setler’s family.

“He was like my twin. He was my buddy, and we were inseparable for years and he just was loved by so many people. I just can’t even imagine somebody doing this to him and just, shooting him and leaving him and then throwing him over a hill like a bag of garbage,” Davis said.

Davis said Setler, who worked at Save-A-Lot, was someone who was always joking around and would help pay for your groceries if you were a few dollars short. Every year, Setler would text his sister “happy birthday” or “Merry Christmas.” Now that he’s gone, Davis said the pain of his loss just gets worse with each passing year without the closure she or her family needs to move on.

“Here this person is that did this to him, they still get to have Thanksgiving and Christmas with their families. We haven’t had that in four and a half years.”

The case of Setler’s death is currently being handled by the Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin, but Davis is frustrated with the progression of the investigation. Davis and Austin have spoken on several occasions, but each time, she says she has been met with a lack of information on how the case is moving along.

“This is my opinion, if you’re having trouble solving a case why don’t you bring in other agencies like the FBI you know? Whoever, just bring in somebody to help you solve this case. So the family can actually have some closure. I mean, four and a half years, and we have nothing. I make phone call, after phone call, after phone call, and I get nothing.”

When asked for a comment on the investigation, Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin said there are many contributing factors as to why this investigation hasn’t come to a conclusion. According to Austin, Perry’s body was left outside for four days after heavy rainfall and high temperatures in the 80s and 90s before it was discovered. He said the body was “really in bad shape,” after being in wet and warm conditions for so long.

Austin also said there are many details of the investigation that he is not able to share because the death of Perry Setler is still an active investigation. One detail Austin was able to give was that the bullet fragment that killed Setler had struck something else prior to hitting Setler, indicating a ricochet, and said witnesses in the area heard a gunshot around the time of Setler’s death.

“Now, is there somebody out there that was there when it happened? Absolutely. We have not been able to figure out who that person was at this time,” Austin said. “We interviewed almost everybody in that community and got statements when it happened, and it’s not just that we haven’t done anything, there are certain things that hinder [an investigation].”

However, Kelly Davis said she has gotten an immense amount of community support from her Facebook page, Justice For Perry Setler, where she shares pictures of her brother and updates members on Setler’s case. The group has nearly 700 members who want justice for the killing of Perry Setler just like Kelly Davis. A $3,000 reward has also been posted for any information that would lead to the capture of Perry’s killer.

When 12 News asked Davis if there was anything she would say to Perry if she had the chance, she said she would never give up on her brother.

“I’m fighting for you. I’ll never give up. I just want to know who did this to you, and you know I’m never going to give up, you know I’m going to fight till the end. You always told me, ‘You’ve always been the fighter.’ And he always told me, ‘I’ve got your back in everything.’ I love you. I miss you. Everybody misses you. And I will continue to fight for you any way I can. I promise you that.”