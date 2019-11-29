UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody after escaping from Pruntytown

UPDATE 11/28/19 9:49 p.m.: The West Virginia Division of Corrections said Wortman was found just after 9:00 Thursday evening hiding in brush along Route 50 outside of Ford Funeral Home just outside of Grafton.

The DOC’s Special Operations Team tracked him down with a canine unit, who helped to apprehend him.

Wortman is back in the Pruntytown Correctional Center at this hour.

UPDATE 11/28/19 9:27 p.m.: Officials with the Pruntytown Correctional Center say the have recaptured John Wayne Wortman after his escape earlier this evening.

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. – Officials at Pruntytown Correctional Center are searching for a man who escaped Thanksgiving evening.

They are trying to track down John Wayne Wortman. He is white, six feet tall and 300 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.

They say he escaped just after 6:30 in the evening from the facility.

Wortman was serving time on charges from Randolph County and Grant County of felony fraud and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

We’ll follow this story and bring more information as it becomes available.