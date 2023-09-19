GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Trains and rail lines played a big role in building up cities in north central West Virginia, and many of them are still in use today. However, with these trains moving coal, gas and other goods across the state every day, safety is paramount should you ever find yourself at a rail crossing.

This week, Railroad Safety Inspectors from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia will be stationed at many railroad crossings in North Central West Virginia to raise awareness of railroad safety in the Mountain State.

Governor Justice issued a proclamation declaring September 18th through the 23rd as “West Virginia Rail Safety Week” John Perry, Manager of the Public Service Commission’s Railroad Safety Section, said that his inspectors will be present at rail crossings to teach rail safety throughout the week while participating in Project Lifesaver.

“We’re doing this week as part of Rail Safety Week throughout the country and Canada, and the Governor also declared it Rail Safety Week in West Virginia. So, we’re promoting rail safety. Stay away from the tracks, be careful at crossing, make sure there’s no train coming before you drive your car across,” John Perry, Manager of the Public Service Commission’s Railroad Safety Section, said.

While teaching railroad safety, Perry and his crew are asking that people stay off the tracks, be mindful of railroad crossings and look both ways before crossing the tracks. Perry emphasized that anytime you see tracks you should think train.

“It’s really hard on a train crew to run over somebody or run over a vehicle. I know it’s tough on the folks that get hit, but you got to understand there’s people inside that train and there’s nothing they can do if you drive out in front of them because trains can stop but they can’t stop quickly,” said Perry.

The Railroad Safety Inspectors will also be visiting Fairmont on Sept. 20 and Buckhannon on Sept. 21, to teach more communities about railroad safety.