GRAFTON, W.Va (WBOY) — Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton is celebrating Mother’s Day at the place where it all began.

Grafton-native Anna Jarvis created Mother’s Day out of the inception of her own mother’s idea, as Anna often remembered hearing her mother repeat a simple prayer, “I hope and pray that someone, sometime, will found a memorial mother’s day commemorating her for the matchless service she renders to humanity in every field of life. She is entitled to it.”

Two years after her mother passed, Jarvis arranged for her friends in Grafton to hold a memorial service in honor of her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis. A year later, Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church of Grafton, now known to be the International Mother’s Day Shrine, launched the first annual observance of Mother’s Day on May 10, 1908.

International Mother’s Day Shrine located in Grafton

Since then, Mother’s Day has grown to be a commercial success, honoring mothers globally. In light of the 150th anniversary of the creation of Andrews Methodist Church, members of the church gathered for a special Mother’s Day service on May 14.

Mothers within the church were handed white carnations upon arrival, as white carnations were the favorite of Ann Reeves Jarvis. Attendees sang special hymns in remembrance of mothers lost while prayers and memories were distributed as well.

The church had even passed out baskets of flowers to the oldest and youngest attending mothers. The shrine was open for all of the public to attend and lay memorials in honor of their loved ones.