GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Local members of law enforcement participated in a training on Tuesday that helps them do better at identifying and investigating child abuse while in the field.

Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center teamed up with 24 law enforcement officers, two prosecutors and Coursing Justice to partake in the training.

“Part of a child advocacy center is working with a team and that’s with law enforcement, Department of Health and Human Resources, our prosecutor and many others and so we cover Harrison, Doddridge, Barbour and Taylor and part of this training today is to help our local law enforcement with developing their skills and knowledge on child abuse cases which we all know can be complicated and difficult cases,” said Patty Saunders, Executive Director of Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center.

Law enforcement in attendance at Tuesday’s training took a look at the many areas of evidence such as social media sites, search warrants, forensic interviews and much more.

Robert Peters, Owner of Coursing Justice LLC, said “The crime scene scenario we are working today is based on several true-life crime scenes. We do that to model real-life scenarios, and we do that for law enforcement to practice skills in low-stakes environments, so they are prepared for high-stakes environments.”

Lieutenant Gary Weaver of the Bridgeport Police Department is pleased his team is participating in the training.

“We’re able to run them through this training to get them an idea of these are the things that you know you can do, these are resources that are available and approaches uh anybody would hate to do an investigation and take it to court and then find out there was something they either missed or something that they did that was improper and uh you know the case falls through,” Weaver said.

You can learn more about Hero’s Haven by visiting the organization’s website.