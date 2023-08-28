GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Country Roads Canine Activities, a Grafton business open since June, has dogs jumping for joy.

The organization will be holding a “Leaping into Labor Day” Dock Diving Competition over the weekend at its 115-acre farm from Sept. 2 through Sept. 4, with diving beginning at 9 a.m. As of right now 20 dogs are registered, but the organization believes by the time the weekend comes there will be more.

Lacy Fowler, Country Roads Canine Activities instructor and co-owner, said, “I like to describe it as Disneyland for your dogs because we offer so many activities. We have a dock diving pool that is available not only for dock diving and dock diving practice, but we also, um, have swim sessions for dogs who don’t know how to swim. Um, it’s also good for therapy for dogs who have had an injury or a surgery. They can come and do rehab swims, and it’s also good for, um, exercise for dogs who might need a little, a little outlet for that extra energy.”

Dogs who place first through third in their division at this weekend’s competition will be invited to attend the Championship Competition which will take place the weekend of Sept. 15 through Sept. 17.

“We’ve got two dogs that are on target to earn titles this weekend and those will be the first dogs to earn titles at our facility, so we are really proud of those two dogs,” Fowler said.

At Country Roads Canine Activities, owners can also bring in their dogs just for fun with many different activities available for your canine companion, including search and rescue training and agility courses.

Kim Kilgore, a client, said, “my dog loves it, she’s a two-and-a-half-year-old German Shepard and she has progressed every time she has come out here and now, she’s about, uh, averaging about 10 to 11 feet. So, that’s great for here, and I think it’s just something that, it, what I love about it the most is, is that every time a dog comes out of that pool, they’re smiling. They’re happy, they enjoy it and, and that just, that just means everything to me. That my dog is having a good time, and they’re having a good time.”

Country Roads Canine Activities will be closing its pool at the end of September, but it will be offering other services all year round. For more information, you can visit its Facebook page.