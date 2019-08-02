Local artist to hold art show in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A former Fairmont State University professor will host an art show on Friday evening.

John Clovis, a current resident of Greenbrier County and former Fairmont State professor will host an exhibit titled “Working with the Falls” at Gallery 62 West in Grafton. Opening night for the exhibit will be Friday at 6 p.m. during Grafton’s First Friday event.

John Clovis

Clovis has been practicing painting for most of his life and still continues to paint with watercolors.

“For myself, watercolors offer the opportunity for paintings created with expediency, pleasure, with excitement, always leading to exploration,” Clovis said.

Clovis was a professor at Fairmont State University for 34 years and his most recent exhibit features paintings inspired by trips he took with his students to Valley Falls State Park in Marion County for painting sessions.

“My love and spiritual relationship with the beautiful location shall always be in my heart as well as on canvas and paper,” Clovis said. when speaking about Valley Falls.

The pieces in the exhibit all showcase the beauty of the landscape and nature of West Virginia and many were executed in watercolor and colored pencils.

Following opening night, the exhibit will be open during the month of August on Fridays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.