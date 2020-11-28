Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Thanksgiving is now over and community members have headed out for their Black Friday shopping. Many local businesses are preparing for an increase in customers on Small Business Saturday.

This season is one of the busiest times for retail stores everywhere, and many business owners are encouraging community members to shop local in the coming months. This is to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic stay open.







“Small businesses rely on seasonal sales during the Christmas season to make their year successful,” said Thomas Hart with Espresso Yourself Cafe in Grafton.

Many local businesses are also offering deals to help people find the perfect holiday gifts for their friends and family members over the weekend.