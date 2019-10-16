Local farmers bring market to students at Anna Jarvis Elementary

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Some area farmers brought the farmers market directly to students to one Taylor County school, Wednesday.

The Preston Growers Co-op brought fresh produce to Anna Jarvis Elementary students; a program that teaches students about the importance of nutritional food and how food ends up on their dinner tables.

The students were given $4 worth of vouchers, which could be spent on fresh peppers, carrots, apples and pumpkins, which students got to take home.

“The interesting thing about the co-op that provides the food here for the farmers market, they actually also provide our fresh vegetables that the students have at the salad bar at the school as well,” principal Heather Sinclair said. “So they’re going to see not only does the food come from the supermarket, but where does it come from before that.”

More than 500 students participated in Wednesday’s farmers market. Sinclair said this program will also be brought to West Taylor Elementary and Flemington Elementary in the future.