Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Local farmers bring market to students at Anna Jarvis Elementary

Taylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Some area farmers brought the farmers market directly to students to one Taylor County school, Wednesday.

The Preston Growers Co-op brought fresh produce to Anna Jarvis Elementary students; a program that teaches students about the importance of nutritional food and how food ends up on their dinner tables.

The students were given $4 worth of vouchers, which could be spent on fresh peppers, carrots, apples and pumpkins, which students got to take home.

“The interesting thing about the co-op that provides the food here for the farmers market, they actually also provide our fresh vegetables that the students have at the salad bar at the school as well,” principal Heather Sinclair said. “So they’re going to see not only does the food come from the supermarket, but where does it come from before that.”

More than 500 students participated in Wednesday’s farmers market. Sinclair said this program will also be brought to West Taylor Elementary and Flemington Elementary in the future.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories