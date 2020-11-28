Local shops say Small Business Saturday is a success

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Now that Black Friday is over, focus has moved on to Small Business Saturday.

Espresso Yourself Coffee Shop, in downtown Grafton, is just one of many small businesses that says it was pleased with the amount of customers that stopped by to support local shop owners throughout the day on Saturday.

Many local businesses rely on the holiday season for a large amount of their income, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very appreciative of the support from the community in general and their understanding of how important small businesses are to the entire community,” said Espresso Yourself owner Thomas Hart.

Espresso Yourself said that it intends to continue to interact with the public via social media to encourage them to continue to come to the store through the next few months.