GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after deputies say they found a quarter of a pound of marijuana during a traffic stop at the McDonald’s in Grafton.

Floyd Cowger

On Sept. 5, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling the area of U.S. Rt. 119 in Grafton when they observed a white pickup truck with a brake light out pull into McDonald’s, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies followed the vehicle into the drive-through, and while the driver was at the window, employees of the establishment told deputies he “looked and acted like he was under the influence,” and that they “could smell the distinctive odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” deputies said.

At that point, deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of the Mcdonald’s and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Floyd Cowger, 27, of Eglon, and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Cowger if he had any marijuana, Cowger “proceeded to hand [deputies] a half-smoked joint” which Cowger stated “he had just smoked on the way in” and that “he had a bowl in his pocket,” deputies said.

After being asked to perform a field sobriety test, Cowger “told [deputies] he had more marijuana and proceeded to hand [deputies] a jar that contained a green leafy substance”; at that point, deputies performed a full search of Cowger’s vehicle which resulted in locating 4.22 oz. of marijuana, rolling papers, a set of scales and “joint tips,” according to a criminal complaint.

Cowger has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.