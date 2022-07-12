GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Representative David McKinley (R, WV-1) has proposed to grant Grafton City Hospital $995,000 as part of his Community Project Funding.

The funds will be used for a substance use treatment and recovery program, including the purchase of supplies, equipment, and information technology, and wraparound services.

Grafton City Hospital (WBOY Image)

Those in need of assistance with substance use will be able to get a short term stay of 24 to 48 hours with medical professionals in this program. After that, they will be directed to a medically assisted treatment or outpatient program for additional help if needed.

Grafton City Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Gessler said he feels there is a heavy need for a program like this.

“The state of West Virginia has really seen that drastic in opioid overdoses,” Gessler said. “Obviously, Taylor County, not much unlike the other parts of north central West Virgnia. Overall, we know in West Virginia, there’s about 42, 43 deaths per 100,000 residents just in West Virginia. So, with Taylor County a rural facility and having space to service it we really felt this was the area to seek this first area for recovery unit.”

Gessler said there’s really no other program of this kind in the community, other than a patient being admitted to the Emergency Department to be stabilized then released.

This is one of 13 projects that was proposed to receive funding from the congressman’s Community Project Funding for 2022.

“Any time I can assist in bringing key funding into the state of West Virginia, I am proud to do so. I will never stop fighting for the people of West Virginia,” McKinley said. “These projects will go a long way in bringing much-needed infrastructure improvements throughout the first district. Funding these projects takes control out of the hands of the Biden administration and unelected bureaucrats who do not have West Virginians’ best interests at heart.”

Final approval for the recipients and their funding levels will now be voted on by the House and Senate.

