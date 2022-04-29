GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Middle School students are looking for votes on their submission in the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” contest.

Eleven students took a trip to the Appalachian Wood Pellets company to learn about how they operate. They then submitted a video about what they learned for the contest. The video explains the entire process from how the company creates the wood pellets, to bagging and shipping them out. The video also goes in-depth about how the wood pellets are sustainable and not gathered by harming the forests.

Taylor County Middle School students in the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing contest (Facebook: ExploreMFGWV)

Taylor County Middle School is in the North Central Region category and is up against the Blennerhassett Middle School for their video on the Paul Wissmach Glass and Hamilton Middle School for their video on Simonton Windows.

Voting for the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? contest closes at midnight on May 3. The link to vote can be found here.