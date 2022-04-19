GRAFTON, W.Va. – On Tuesday, Mon Health recognized Donate Life Month across all of its hospitals.

Gessler and staff at indoor ceremony (WBOY Image)

“Every ten minutes, someone is added to the organ transplant waiting list. Many people support donation as an opportunity to give life and health to others but fail to take the important step of registering as a donor,” said Krystal Atkinson, Chief Nursing Executive at Mon Health. “By becoming a donor, you can save several lives and improve the lives of many more.”

Staff at Grafton City Hospital held a modified flag-raising inside due to the weather. Throughout the entire month of April, Mon Health and the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) staff want to raise awareness and education about organ donations.

Check the box flyer (WBOY Image)

Kevin Gessler, CAO of Grafton City Hospital and organ donor, said they want to encourage people to “check the box.”

“It’s in line with our mission. It’s in line with any mission of any hospital to make sure we’re doing everything we can to protect everyone in our community and organ donation is just one small piece of all of that. So, it’s something that we’re very, very proud of and it’s something that we’re really excited to be a part of.” Gessler said.

Grafton City Hospital staff will continue to recognize donate life month by wearing blue and green on April 22 for National Donate Life Blue and Green Day.

In 2021, the hospital won the silver award for the Donate Life WV Hospital Challenge. The more staff members that are educated about organ donations, the more points are gained to win 14 different tiers of awards. This year, Grafton City Hospital advanced further up and earned the platinum award.