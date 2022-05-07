GRAFTON, W.Va. – Did you know that Anna Jarvis, a resident of Grafton, W.Va., created Mother’s Day in 1908 to honor the women that have created and nurtured each one of us?

On Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., the Grafton community gathered once again at the Anna Jarvis Museum for the Mother’s Day Founders Festival to celebrate mothers across the world and announce this year’s Mother Of The Year, Vickie Cole of Grafton.

Her family and friends honored her many years of motherly love that has impacted every community she and her family has lived in. She raised millions of dollars for a children’s hospital in Los Angeles, owned a beauty salon and currently owns Jerry’s Restaurant in Grafton with her husband.

Vickie Cole said the greatest job she has ever had is being a mother, and her friend shared that her family is the light of her life.

“Knowing about Anna Jarvis and about what is going on here – its just a gift to this community. Everybody has a mother whether they’re here there, everyone has a mother. And mother deserve the best respect because they are the world, and they create our future,” said Cole.

The event also featured two books titled “Mothman Learns the ABC’s” written by Michael Schang and “Anna’s Celebration” by Marjorie Thurgood Barton.

On Sunday, May 8, the town of Grafton will hold the International Mother’s Day Shrine at 11 East Main Street downtown from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.