GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Nearly a month ago, 12 News covered a story concerning the lack of resources available for those struggling with homelessness in Taylor County. After seeing that story, the founders of True Vine Ministries felt that it was a direct message to them

The inside of True Vine Ministries thrift store

True Vine Ministries is an up-and-coming faith-based nonprofit organization that hopes to help people in north central West Virginia who are struggling to make ends meet.

As one of its first big steps forward, True Vine will be opening a community service center and thrift shop in Grafton with all proceeds going directly back into the community.

12 News spoke with Jennifer Bowers, vice president and co-founder of True Vine Ministries on why they chose to help Taylor County.

“We heard the call of action on September 21st that Taylor County needed services and we had been looking and looking in multiple counties, we looked in Lewis County, Marion County and Monongalia County and when we saw that we knew where we were supposed to go and God opened up the doors and here, we are,” said Bowers.

The thrift stop is just a starting point for True Vine ministries as the nonprofit plans to help make a substantial impact on Taylor County. A few services still to come include utility and medical bill assistance, addiction recovery, disciple and mentorship classes as well as food and hygiene product distribution.

Despite its ambitious goals, the nonprofit is just at the start of its journey and is calling for all helping hands on deck from the community.

“We need you, this is just the beginning. We plan on having a location to offer overnight housing, as well as long-term faith-based drug treatment with transitional housing because its

just not about, ‘okay I’m clean and I’ve been clean for twenty-eight days.’ Now, we’ve got to change the way we think, and we have to have help to walk these things out in life and that’s what we’re here to do. To make an impact, a change in our community,” said Bowers.

True Vine Ministries’ thrift shop will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 21st at 10:00 a.m. at 220 Blueville Drive in Grafton.