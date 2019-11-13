New Horizons, PACE Enterprises partner to open new Taylor County location

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Officials from around Taylor County gathered in Grafton Wednesday afternoon for a ribbon cutting at New Horizons, an organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities find quality jobs. Staff at New Horizons were able to identify the needs in the local community, but decided to partner with PACE Enterprises to connect them with opportunities.

“We’re here today and we’ll surely be providing services for adults with disabilities and providing assessment, training and placement for our clients in local businesses,” said PACE President and CEO Greg Morris.

New Horizons Vice President Heather Hudson said pursuing the partnership was an easy decision to make, combining their local knowledge with the experience PACE provides.

“They know exactly what they’re doing. They have a proven success scale with the services that they offer. So New Horizons is saying the best thing to do for our county is to partner rather than recreate I think is the best thing they could have done,” said Hudson.

The new location doesn’t just have classrooms for training purposes, it also includes a large warehouse space that staff hope can be turned into a training center for job seekers in the future.

“We have options that are available for them and often times it works the first time. Sometimes it takes two or three shots, but that’s what we’re here to do,” said Morris.