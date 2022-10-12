GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Country Roads Physical Therapy has opened a new location on Barbara Street in Grafton, just up from the intersection of McDonald’s.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday to commemorate the opening of the new facility and owners said they had been looking into opening a location in the area for the last 10 years. Officials with Country Roads Physical Therapy said they pride themselves on being the provider of the highest quality physical therapy in north central West Virginia.

“We’ve been around since 2006 and we’re very proud, our input that we’ve put into North Central West Virginia. Again, we’ve tried to be here a long time and we’re glad to be a part of this community. We’re glad to be part of north central West Virginia’s overall health and wellness,” said Derek Falkenstein, physical therapist and owner of Country Roads Physical Therapy.

Therapists stated they are hands-on with their patients with a lot of manual therapy along with services like astym and dry needling therapy.

“Come to us and try it out,” Falkenstein said. “I think you’ll find the hands-on touch you get with Country Roads is something that’ll be different and we look forward to the opportunity to help them feel better.”

Country Roads Physical Therapy is located at 25 Barbara Street, Suite 101, Grafton, W.Va. which is below Grafton Family Dentistry.