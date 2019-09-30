New Taylor Co. magistrate sworn-in

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A new magistrate was sworn in Monday morning at the Taylor County courthouse.

Judge Alan D. Moates conducted the swearing-in of lifelong Taylor County resident Sue Guthrie, the county’s newest magistrate.

Guthrie worked for 28 years inside the department of corrections, but decided to go back and pursue her dream of attaining a college education, graduating from Glenville State College with a criminal justice degree.

“I’ve always been on the other side, with corrections, and so I’ve always had a knowledge of what it’s about and I just wanted to be on this side and try to help the people that need help and maybe guide them a little bit before they get into that,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie said she and her family had several opportunities to leave the area to pursue their goals, but never wanted to leave their home of Taylor County.

Guthrie said she wanted to thank all of her family and friends, as well as those at the courthouse who helped her reach this achievement.