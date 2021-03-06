New Taylor County quilt shop opens doors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Living the Dream Quilts officially opened its doors on Friday morning. The new quilt shop is run out of a renovated garage on Corbin Branch Road in Bridgeport.

The store took a few months to renovate into a store.

Becci Ware had always wanted to start her own quilt store. She has been quilting for 12 years, and loves the community of quilters that she is a part of. Now, she owns her store that has different and fabrics for quilters to choose from. Ware even offers quilting classes to novice quilters who want to learn more.

Opening a store had been on Ware’s mind for the better part of the last two years. Last year, she lost her husband, Jeff, who passed away after a battle with cancer. She used his inspiration to accomplish her dream and open her store.

“Right before he passed away, he said, ‘Becci, go out now and live your dreams before it’s too late. And that’s the name ‘Living the Dream Quilt Shop,'” Ware said.

Living the Dream quilts is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 11am-7pm. There is a grand opening special during the store’s first week in business.