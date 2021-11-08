GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County community members are getting into the holiday spirit to raise money for nonprofit organizations.

Taylor County Arts Council and Gallery 62 West logos (WBOY Image)

Gallery 62 West by Taylor County Arts Festival teamed up with the Taylor County Family Resources to put on the 2021 Festival of Trees. The eighth annual event allows people to donate decorated Christmas trees to be auctioned off. All the proceeds from the silent auction go to The Taylor County Arts Council and the Taylor County Family Resources.

Organizers said last year was their biggest year when they raised upwards of $4,000.

“There’s just no feeling like a gallery full of Christmas trees and it feels so good to walk through the door, but it also feels good to then be able to then use that money that comes in from the trees throughout the year for things like kids crafts or classes or things we wouldn’t otherwise have money for because were an entirely volunteer organization,” Diane Parker Curator for Gallery 62 West and board member for Taylor County Arts Festival.

Last year they had nearly 28 trees to auction off. Some were purchased and donated to local groups, and some trees were even bid on from across the country.

Ornament on decorated tree for 2021 Festival of Trees (WBOY Image)

Decorated trees can be donated Monday Nov. 8 and Wednesday Nov. 10 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. or Tuesday Nov. 9 and Thursday Nov. 11 from noon – 3 p.m.

The opening reception will be Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at Gallery 62 West in Grafton. Bidding will also take place online on the Gallery 62 West Facebook page and will close on Dec. 12.