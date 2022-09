CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the girl is 16 years old and was last seen wearing a long gray sweatshirt and shorts.

The fire department also provided the following photo of the girl. No name was provided.

Missing girl (Courtesy: Grafton Fire Department)

Anyone who sees her or has information on her location should call 911, according to the post.