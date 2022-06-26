GRAFTON, W.Va. – On July 1, Gallery 62 West will be reopening with a new show. The gallery will host guest artist, Cindy Rubenstein, and her photography show, “Gateways,” as their artist for the month of July.

The show’s reception will be held on July 1 from 6-8 p.m., at the Gallery 62 West. The gallery itself will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a dessert and drink, as the old fundraiser, “Thank Goodness It’s Dessert Friday,” is restarted.

Rubenstein’s photos have been described as being “seemingly ordinary moments, but actually reflect the extraordinary moments that developed off camera.”



Photos by Cindy Rubenstein

“The reason I love pictures so much is because they are a memory of one split second in time but they open the door to so many other things surrounding it,” Rubenstein said.

To capture those split second moments, all the photos in this show were taken using an iPhone X in West Virginia, New Hampshire and California.

Rubenstein, a professional counselor for 20 years, is a Grafton native and lives with her husband, Shawn, and her two children, Elias and Violet, in Grafton.