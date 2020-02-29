Recycled Christmas trees being used to create fish habitats at Tygart Lake

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Army Corps of Engineers is using recycled Christmas trees to build wildlife habitats at Tygarts Lake State Park.

Park rangers and Natural Resource Management students from Alderson Broaddus University teamed up Saturday morning to create habitats for species of small fish.

While water levels are still low the group anchored recycled Christmas trees to the bottom of the lake to help species like bass, walleye, and crappie, flourish in the upcoming months.

“I think it’s cool just to see the structure we build and then to know in the summertime when the lake rises it’ll be all underwater and we’re providing a lot of habitat for fish later on,” said Park Ranger Tom Handy.

Handy said they will begin to place buoys and boat docks before they begin refilling Tygarts Lake in the next couple of weeks.