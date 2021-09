TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. – A road in Taylor County will be closed starting Tuesday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a road closure on County Route 52, Glade Run Road, at milepost 3.21.

The road closure will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021, through Friday, September 10, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The reason for this road closure is for slip repair.

Emergency vehicles, school buses and mail carriers will be allowed through the closure.