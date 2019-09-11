Rotary Club of Grafton hosts 9/11 remembrance service and luncheon for first responders

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A 9/11 remembrance service was held Wednesday afternoon to honor first responders in Grafton.

In addition to treating Taylor County first responders to lunch Wednesday, two FBI Police Unit Security Division officers, Lt. Tim Henry, of Morgantown, and Sgt. Danny Johnston, of Buckhannon, spoke and were also honored for their efforts in helping at ground zero after the two World Trade Center towers fell.

“Their brothers and sisters were there,” Grafton Rotary president Greg Cartwright said. “And there’s certainly a brotherhood among first responders. It’s a calling. It’s not a job for those people, it’s a calling. And when they are called to duty it’s a very special occasion for them. whether it’s a car accident or it’s a catastrophic event like we’re talking about today.”

Nine different Taylor County units were represented at the service and presented with certificates of appreciation.