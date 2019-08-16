Seniors of Grafton High School paint parking spots to prepare for first day of school

GRAFTON, W.Va. – As schools across the area are preparing to head back into session for another year, seniors of Grafton High School returned a tad bit early to prepare their parking spots for the school year.

Each senior was given the opportunity to showcase their art skills by painting their parking space with art that freely represents who they are and some even showing what school activities they participate in.

“All day long I could not believe the talent that was coming out. There was parents coming together, siblings and friends,” said Lori Shumaker, principal of Grafton High School. “It was a wonderful day of a lot of people working together, but mostly when they got done I just couldn’t believe the talent that pretty much every kid that was here and/or somebody working with them took their design and it looked like it when it got done and it was wonderful.”

First day of school for Grafton High will be Monday, August 26.