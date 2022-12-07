GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students at Grafton High School celebrated Computer Science Week with the first ‘Bearcat Hour of Code’ event on Wednesday.
Hour of Code is a worldwide event in December that uses tutorials to show that anyone can do Computer Science and coding.
Grafton High School invited 21 guest speakers who did in-depth lessons with these high school students.
The sessions students could attend were:
- TMC Technologies
- FBI: Internet Crime Complaint Center
- FBI: Graphic Arts
- FBI: Computer Scientist, Pittsburgh Division
- Concord University – Pathways to an Esports Career
- WVU Steam TAC – Coding with Smart Train and micro:Bits
- Rasberry Pi Jam Session
- Explore Business at WVU
- Marshall University – Machine Learning Algorithms with Scratch
- United Technical Center – Computer Repair, Drones, & Robotics
- Code.org Dance Party
- NASA IV and V Internships
- Pierpont Community & Technical College – Binary: The Language of Computers
- Taylor Co Middle School Minecraft
- Grafton High School 3D Printing
- Next Gen Federal Systems
- West Virginia University
- U.S. Army Cyber Corps
- Marion County Public Library System – Girls Who Code
- Bazoo Studios, LLC
“Coding in some fashion is going to affect their future careers, the problem solving, the creativity, everything that’s behind coding, they’re going to see it in one form or another throughout their careers,” said Stacy Ward, Grafton High School Teacher.
Ward also talks about how there is a lack of women in the Computer Science field and how the Marion County Public Library System offers a Girls Who Code group to get women into coding.
“There’re fewer women in computer science, so it was great for them to see role models and professionals in these careers that could spark that creativity and think about things they may have not considered,” said Ward.
Country Roads Grant provided $2,000 dollars to help with the ‘Bearcat Hour of Code’ for lesson equipment and materials.
Event organizers are already planning next year’s Hour of Code event and hope to expose even more students to Computer Science.
If you want more information on Computer Science and the Hour of Code click here.