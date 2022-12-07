GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students at Grafton High School celebrated Computer Science Week with the first ‘Bearcat Hour of Code’ event on Wednesday.

Hour of Code is a worldwide event in December that uses tutorials to show that anyone can do Computer Science and coding.

Grafton High School invited 21 guest speakers who did in-depth lessons with these high school students.

The sessions students could attend were:

TMC Technologies

FBI: Internet Crime Complaint Center

FBI: Graphic Arts

FBI: Computer Scientist, Pittsburgh Division

Concord University – Pathways to an Esports Career

WVU Steam TAC – Coding with Smart Train and micro:Bits

Rasberry Pi Jam Session

Explore Business at WVU

Marshall University – Machine Learning Algorithms with Scratch

United Technical Center – Computer Repair, Drones, & Robotics

Code.org Dance Party

NASA IV and V Internships

Pierpont Community & Technical College – Binary: The Language of Computers

Taylor Co Middle School Minecraft

Grafton High School 3D Printing

Next Gen Federal Systems

West Virginia University

U.S. Army Cyber Corps

Marion County Public Library System – Girls Who Code

Bazoo Studios, LLC

Bearcats Hour of Code. (WBOY Image)

“Coding in some fashion is going to affect their future careers, the problem solving, the creativity, everything that’s behind coding, they’re going to see it in one form or another throughout their careers,” said Stacy Ward, Grafton High School Teacher.

Ward also talks about how there is a lack of women in the Computer Science field and how the Marion County Public Library System offers a Girls Who Code group to get women into coding.

“There’re fewer women in computer science, so it was great for them to see role models and professionals in these careers that could spark that creativity and think about things they may have not considered,” said Ward.

Country Roads Grant provided $2,000 dollars to help with the ‘Bearcat Hour of Code’ for lesson equipment and materials.

Event organizers are already planning next year’s Hour of Code event and hope to expose even more students to Computer Science.

If you want more information on Computer Science and the Hour of Code click here.