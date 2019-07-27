Taylor County Arts Council brings motorcycles and art together at Gallery 62

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Just in time for Mountainfest, the Taylor County Arts Council and Gallery 62 hosted an event bringing bikers near and far.

The ‘Art of the Ride’ exhibit showcased biker themed art from local artist, the late John Paneck. Live music was also on hand, as the Soda Pop Gypsies and John Dunlop entertained guests.

Both motorcycle art and live motorcycles were on display giving bikers and normal artists the best of both worlds.

“One of the things that we are extremely proud of is the diversity of art that we present here. Who would think about a motorcycle show? People will not typically associate that necessarily with the arts, but it fits right in,” said Ron Curry, Taylor County Arts Council co-chair.

Gallery 62’s next event will be a water color exhibit on August 2.