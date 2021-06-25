Taylor County Arts Council hosts town’s first ever Pride celebration

GRAFTON, W.Va. — On the final weekend of Pride month in 2021, members of the Grafton community held the town’s first ever Pride celebration on Friday. The “potluck picnic” was held at the Taylor County Arts Council.

Community members of all ages came out to socialize.

LGBTQ+ community members and allies each brought a different dish to the potluck, then tried it all while getting to know their neighbor a little better. Grafton’s LGBTQ+ community got traction on Facebook, with hundreds of members joining a group to support; many of those members were in downtown Grafton on Friday.

While everyone sat and dined together, a proclamation was read declaring the event Grafton’s first ever Pride celebration. While the town itself was not a part of the proceedings, the community pulled it off themselves and wanted to mark the start of more celebrations, possibly with the town’s help, in the future.

“There is support no matter where you are. Even if this is a little town, we can bring out more people — more supporters,” said Matteo Espinoza-Martinez, who led the charge to get the event up and running.

Grafton’s first Pride did not end on Friday. Festivities continue on Saturday afternoon with a drive through downtown Grafton.