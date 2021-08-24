Taylor County Board of Education updates Covid-19 guidelines

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Board of Education heavily discussed adding a masks mandate for their county schools.

At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Taylor County Superindent Christy Miller read a letter from some parents in the county asking the board to let the parents decide if their kids wear a mask to school or not.

After an extensive discussion, board members decided to watch the West Virginia DHHR map to base their decision.

Miller stated the board recommends masks for the start of the school year but if on the DHHR map the county is in the red then they will mandate masks to be worn in all indoor facilities for 14 days.

“During those 14 days, we will continue to watch what is happening and if we need to continue to wear them we will but if we can remove them we will as well,” said Miller.

In addition, Miller explained she can make decisions based on outbreaks at each of the schools in the county if they need to do something different.

At this time 60 out of about 356 school faculty members are not vaccinated with the majority of those unvaccinated staff members working in the transportation department.

Taylor County schools start on August 30, 2021.