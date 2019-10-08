Taylor County brush fire caused by person violating statewide fire ban, W.Va. Natural Resources Police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A brush fire in Taylor County was caused by a person violating the statewide burning ban that was announced by Governor Jim Justice last month, according to West Virginia Natural Resources Police.

According to a post on the West Virginia Natural Resources Police’s Facebook page, Marion County and Taylor County natural resources officers worked together to investigate two separate brush fires. One of the fires was in the Boothsville area of Taylor County and the other was in the White Hall area of Marion County, according to the post.

Photo courtesy of West Virginia Natural Resources Police

Officers said the Taylor County fire was caused by an individual violating the statewide burning ban by burning trash. The post stated that the violator was cited for violating the statewide burning ban and issued multiple warnings for environmental law violations.

Governor Justice announced the burning ban on September 20 in order to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires due to the recent drought.

West Virginia Natural Resources Police said the cause of the Marion County fire is still under investigation.