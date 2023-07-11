GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lack of public transportation has been a common concern among the residents of Taylor County, but Commissioners are looking to get a new system on the road.

Candy Layfield, a lifelong resident of Taylor County, spoke out during a meeting in March about how there was no accessible and affordable transportation in the community.

After the closure of the only local taxi service and noticing a neighbor who had no way of commuting to place-to-place due to car troubles, Layfield created a group made up of local residents to bring awareness to the county commission.

“I was asking the commission if hopefully we could find a way to meet the basic needs of many here in our county. After finding out in 2022 about the closure of the only taxi service that we had, I know there wasn’t…again the need was there,” said Layfield. “The need has been there in the past, but the need was even more prevalent.”

In West Virginia, there are currently 10 rural transits and eight small urban transit systems, which cover 40 counties.

The Taylor County Commission expressed an interest and met with George Levitsky, General Manager of the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority, during a meeting in March and acquired a single bus to be used for a trial period.

Taylor County can reportedly get federal funding in order to set up the transit system

“The Commission is willing to give some money for match, and we can work that out and go as Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority in Taylor County, something like that. Again, like I said before, they will eventually be on their own.” Levitsky said.

Levitsky said that this is just the first step to bringing accessible public transit to Taylor County.

“We want to go from 40 counties to 41 counties with public transportation. In the future, we’d like to see all 55,” Levitsky said.

On July 11 at 6 p.m., the Taylor County Commission and Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority met to look at how a potential transit project could move forward.

“There are senior centers in all the counties, and in ways we can work with them,” Levitsky said, “maybe what comes out of this evening is that we could do something with the senior center and have a vehicle there and maybe station an employee there. That’s just the kind of things we are going to look at this evening.”