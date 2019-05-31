Taylor County deputies make drug arrest after driver almost hits their vehicle

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Grafton man was arrested Thursday on a drug charge after deputies said he nearly hit their patrol car.

Donald Parks, 44, of Grafton, was pulled over on Lucas Dairy Road in Taylor County after deputies said he came around a turn at a high speed and almost collided with their vehicle, according to a criminal complaint. The deputies then initiated a traffic stop and noticed Parks had glassy, red eyes and fully-dilated pupils that did not react to light, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department.

Parks was also traveling with a female passenger, according to a criminal complaint.

When speaking to the deputy, Parks indicated he did not have a valid driver’s license, and stated that it had been revoked because of a previous DUI and multiple unpaid citations, according to deputies. Deputies also discovered that Parks had previous convictions for driving on a suspended license revoked for DUI, as well, according to a criminal complaint.

Parks also told the deputies he was in possession of methamphetamine, and he voluntarily handed it to them, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies tested the 7.6 grams of crystal-like substance and confirmed it to be methamphetamine, a quantity of which was valued at $700-$800, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies had Parks undergo a standard field sobriety test, which he failed all three portions of, according to the sheriff’s department. Parks informed deputies he had smoked some methamphetamine about 2-3 hours prior, had a set of scales and baggies in the vehicle and had sold methamphetamine the previous week, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle was held until a search warrant could be obtained, during which time Parks was transported to Grafton City Hospital for a voluntary blood draw, deputies said. Results of the blood test are still pending through the West Virginia State Police Toxicology Lab.

After the blood test, Parks was transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver and driving revoked for DUI third offense.