GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Taylor County Emergency Squad is getting two new ambulances.
The custom-designed ambulances are specially designed to fit the needs of the squad’s patients. A few of the features include all wheel/4-wheel drive, Stryker Load System, Life Pak 15 Heart Monitors, and increased measures for patient and staff safety.
One ambulance will be delivered in 2024 and the other in 2025.
Once delivered the squad will have a total of five ambulances from Atlantic Emergency Solutions.