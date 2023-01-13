GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Taylor County Emergency Squad is getting two new ambulances.

The custom-designed ambulances are specially designed to fit the needs of the squad’s patients. A few of the features include all wheel/4-wheel drive, Stryker Load System, Life Pak 15 Heart Monitors, and increased measures for patient and staff safety.

(Courtesy: Taylor County Emergency Squad)

One ambulance will be delivered in 2024 and the other in 2025.

Once delivered the squad will have a total of five ambulances from Atlantic Emergency Solutions.