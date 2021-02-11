Taylor County Family Resources establishes endowment fund with YCF to fund itself

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. (YCF) has announced the establishment of the Taylor County Children and Families Endowment Fund to support the organizational needs of the Taylor County Family Resource (TCFR).

The income generated by the endowment will provide long-term sustainability for the TCFR’s operations. Joseph Solberg, TCFR’s board president, said the board of directors donated $5,000 to create an endowment but the goal is to raise an additional $5,000 by the end of 2021.

Solberg

We feel this is important because we want to preserve our programming for years to come. And having an endowment fund to offer some relief funding for these programs ensures that we have a means by which to fund them in the future regardless of grant availability or donor availability. The $10,000 endowment will have a return that of on that endowment of a few hundred dollars every year. So that’s a few hundred dollars that we can use to expand and protect our programs and services and keep them going for Taylor Co. And if that year we have sufficient funding for our programs and services, we can roll that money back into the endowment to grow the endowment for later. Joseph Solberg – Board President

Patty Showers Ryan, president of YCF, said her organization is “thrilled” to have TCFR onboard. She said creating an endowment that will be around for the foreseeable future is a smart decision on the nonprofit’s part.

People who donate should know that their funds will not just be helpful in the immediate future, Ryan said.

“They will not be used immediately but invested for long term support if you donate,” she said.

This idea is also something that Solberg supports.

“The great thing about donating to an endowment, this endowment in particularly, is normally when you donate to a program, or to a charity, your money goes to a particular cause, and then it’s expended, and then it’s gone,” he said. “And once it’s gone, it’s gone. In this case, your money is being invested indefinitely, so you’re not just donating $25 once. You’re donating $25 that will return an investment every single year, longer than the rest of your life, longer than the rest of my life, hopefully, longer than the life of the agency, which is many, many years to come.”

The work that will be supported, Solberg said, will include things like TCFR’s two hallmark programs. One is a pantry that has food, clothes, and other essential needs. The other is learning through play early childhood development program.

TCFR logo

In addition, there are countless other services the organization performs. Solberg said they include helping to house those suffering from substance abuse disorder, operate a recovery program that has recovery coaches in the community, and respond to home fires and floods.

“Last year, when a lot of other social services had to close their doors because of the pandemic, we stayed open and we reached over 2,000 families,” Solberg said. “We had individual encounters with persons over 12,000 times. And that is in a county of between 16,000-17,000 people, so our reach in Taylor Co. is enormous.”

Folks underestimate the reach of TCFR because they only think about the two hallmark programs, but there’s much more to the organization than meets the eye, Solberg said.

That is why both he and Ryan said it’s so important to donate whatever you can to the Taylor County Children and Families Endowment Fund.

Solberg said donating is easy and you can do so via the endowment’s donation page. Ryan said you can also do so through the YCF website, but she asks that you specify it’s specifically for the Taylor County Children and Families Endowment Fund.

Plus she added that businesses can make a donation as well.

“If there’s an organization or business in the community that recognizes the important work by the TCFR, then they are welcome to contribute as well.,” Ryan said. “And their gift will go towards the $10,000 goal. We also can accept gifts online and in checks. But in addition, if someone wanted to make donations from their IRA, or if they have stocks or securities or even if they’re thinking about putting a gift in their will or their estate plans, they can certainly include YCF and designate that for this endowment fund.”