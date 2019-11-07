Taylor County Festival of Trees kicks off for the season

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Arts Council and Family Resource Center started their Festival of Trees holiday fundraiser. Agencies and businesses from around the county decorated and donated trees for these organizations to auction off.

All the proceeds will go to the two non-profits to help fill the clothe and food pantries. Community members are already getting excited about it. Vicki Aucremanne who said that its one of her favorite fundraisers of the year.

The gallery will be open for bids Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11-6 P.M. excluding Thanksgiving, up until December 7. Those interested in more information, can call (304)-265-6838.