GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County kicked off its annual fair Wednesday evening with the gates opening at 5 p.m. nightly.

There was plenty of family fun for everyone to enjoy such as carnival rides by Myers Amusements, fair foods, a sheep and goat show, and even a car, Jeep, and motorcycle show. The mission of the fair is to assure the long-term viability of the fairgrounds, present an exceptional annual fair that celebrates the agricultural heritage and diversity of the county, and provide year-round opportunities for facility usage.

“There is a lot, our kids in the local FFA have worked so hard with their animals this year. And we have a livestock auction coming up this week where you can bid. Right now, I know there is a hog down there. You can win if you put some bids in. These kids work really hard, and the community should come out and show support to the kids,” said Crystal Eifert, Treasurer of the Taylor County Fair

The fair is a pay-one-price fair, just $10 per person, children under one are admitted free. Admission includes carnival rides, outdoor track events, live music, and ground entertainment.

“We’re still recovering from COVID. Last year we had a fair and it’s slowly starting to build up over time and it was so nice to have the community come out last year,” Eifert said. “And to just see all the kids running around and smiling and having a good time. I love the Taylor County Fair, that is why I volunteered, I was sad that there were a couple of years that we didn’t have it. So, I was excited to get on the board and be able to bring it back to the area. We’re hoping to build up over the next couple of years, but we need everybody to come out and support us.”

Wednesday, July 27th: 5:00 p.m. Gates Open 6:00 p.m. Rides by Myers Amusements Open 6:00 p.m. Sheep and Goat Show 6:00-8:00 p.m. Jeep/ Car/ Motorcycle Show 7:00 & 8:30 p.m. Zona Hester Band 10:00 p.m. Fair Closes



Thursday, July 28th: 5:00 p.m. Gates Open 6:00 p.m. Rides by Myers Amusements Open 5:00-7:00 p.m. Registration for UTV Obstacle Course 6:00 p.m. Hog Show 7:00 p.m. Professional Wrestling 7:00 p.m. UTV Obstacle Course Begins 10:00 p.m. Fair Closes



Friday, July 29th: 5:00 p.m. Gates Open 6:00 p.m. Rides by Myers Amusements Open 5:00-7:00 p.m. Registration for Truck Pulls 6:00 p.m. Steer Show 7:00 p.m. Truck Pulls Begin 7:00 p.m. 1940 Band 8:30 p.m. Last Year’s Model Band 11:00 p.m. Fair Closes

