Taylor County Middle School celebrates students’ resiliency

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Middle School awarded three students for winning a writing contest.

Taylor County Middle School Student Resiliency awards

Students entered the competition by writing about how they stayed resilient through the difficult times of the pandemic. Students were also encouraged to write about what good things they found during the pandemic.

“The biggest challenges basically, was getting everybody on the same page,” said Jerry Dooley, Taylor County Middle School Counselor. “I thought, everybody understood that the software we were using, the teams, being able to get online when we were online and have our live classes. And then coming back and transitioning from to no students, to half students in the building, to all students, those were the biggest challenges that we faced.”

The student’s essays were judged blindly by faculty and staff, and three top winners were chosen. Staff chose a 5th and 6th grade winner, 7th and 8th grade winner and an overall winner.

“We tell people when they do things wrong, but do we really show the appreciation when they do things right?” Dooley said. “So today is a celebration of the students and their families. It’s a celebration of the teachers who worked hard with those students, and they need to know that they did this, the student, they did this. They used their resources to achieve this, it wasn’t given to them.”

Anna Poling won a trip to Alpine Lake Resort, Paisley Webber won a trip to Capon Springs and Farms, and Alexa Swyck won a trip to North Bend State Park.