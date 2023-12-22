GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Isabella Ramsey has been cheering for four years, so when it comes to school spirit, she’s got it. However, during a basketball game, she decided to take that skill and use it to brighten someone’s day.

When the National Anthem started playing, Ramsey was in her cheer formation as her team does every game until she noticed a gentleman who was struggling to stand for the National Anthem, so she rushed over and helped bring him to his feet.

“Well, I mean when you see somebody like that’s struggling it’s a natural thing to want to help them, I guess. He was like trying to stand up for a long time, so I just felt like if he wanted to then he should be able to,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said that both the gentleman and his daughter-in-law were very appreciative of her act of kindness and that she would do it again in a heartbeat.