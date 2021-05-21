Taylor County Middle School holds flag ceremony, teaches students importance of Memorial Day

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Middle School is honoring Memorial Day. On Friday, the students had a flag ceremony presentation from the American Legion.

Members taught students about the importance of Memorial Day, the meaning of the pledge of allegiance, the different branches of the military, proper flag folding and more.

Flag Folding Ceremony held by the American Legion

“It’s important for them to learn about their country, about why they say the pledge of allegiance every day, the importance of our military and what they do for our country,” said Renee Mahon, Taylor County school counselor. “So, all of it was a very important reminder for them, not just for Memorial Day but anytime.”

Administrators said they are looking to have the American Legion return every year for the presentation.

“It’s all been very positive. The students have been very positive, very respectful. Staff has been positive and respectful,” Mahon said. “I mean everyone was on board with doing this because they know how important it is.”