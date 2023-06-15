GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The family of a murdered Taylor County man had strong words for his killer during his sentencing Wednesday, but the victim’s stepfather also had criticism of the Taylor County sheriff’s investigation of the case.

Joshua Price was sentenced to life with mercy for the 2021 killing of Tyler Poston. During victim’s impact statements, Poston’s stepfather, Joe Johnson directed some of his anger toward Sheriff Terry Austin, who was present in the courtroom.

“There was a lot of mistakes made from people and over time it will be brought to light in a different format,” said Johnson after the sentencing. “I can’t really speak to much on it right now. But there were mistakes made by people who should have had other people’s best interests at heart.”

However, Johnson had praise for the work of the county prosecutor and the task force in investigating Price.

12 News talked with Sheriff Austin after the sentencing.

“This family has been through a lot,” said Austin. “If they ever decide they want to talk to me, I’d be more than welcome to have them here and explain what all we did.”

Price accepted a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to life with mercy for shooting Poston to death in 2021. Price was also sentenced on computer fraud and arson charges related to the case.