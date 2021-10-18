Taylor County Partners in Prevention hosts monster scavenger hunt

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Taylor County Family Resource Network is hosting a Halloween scavenger hunt for West Virginia monsters. Tayor County families can now begin searching outside for hidden clues.

The Taylor County Partners in Prevention team is sponsoring the community-wide scavenger hunt thanks to a grant meant for child abuse prevention activities. Their first scavenger hunt was history-themed and held in February.

The idea to hold the scavenger hunt was crafted during the pandemic with the hope that families would be able to spend time together and have fun while also staying safe from COVID-19.

The Taylor County Family Resource Center (FRC) is working to improve the environment in their community.

“It’s good for them to have parent and child interaction because we show that that reduces child abuse and neglect,” said Lisa Wotring, FRC Program Coordinator. “We don’t want the community to be afraid to ask us for our services or for assistance when they need it. Just getting them to know us and also to build trust with them, but also getting them out and helping them to be the best children and parents that they can be.”

The goal is for families to spend time together while searching for hidden items around their community.

This Halloween-themed scavenger hunt is intended to teach children about Taylor county and its history as well as West Virginia monsters.

Various cartoon monsters to hunt for

Families on the hunt should be looking for a sign with a specific monster and facts about that monster on it.

Clues to locate the monsters can be found on the Taylor County Family Resources Facebook page, or families can come to the TCFR local offices to receive the clues.

Facebook QR code

The clues will include information about what monster they are looking for and where in Taylor County they can find it.

Once they find the sign with the monster, they will scan the given QR code. Five questions will appear for them to answer, and the answers to those questions are listed on the sign.

For proof of visitation, participants are being asked to take a selfie once they’ve located the monsters.

Some monsters include the Grafton monster, the Flatwoods monster, Webster Werewolf, Veggieman and Apple Picker. There are 15 monsters to find in total.

Winners will receive a monster hunt T-shirt and pins with the monsters that they found.

This is not a race, and participants can submit their findings any time before Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Pins to win… one for every monster to hunt

The shirt that will be worn by the scavenger winners

For more information about the monster hunt, click here.