GRAFTON, W.Va. – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the reopening of the Taylor County Project Hope in Grafton on Feb. 12.

Project Hope is a food bank that has added a recreation center for youth and activities for the elderly. The building is intended to serve as a gathering place for the community to keep residents occupied.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Randy Durrett talks about the importance of a safe space for youth.

They used to distribute food every week, but supply and demand issues have forced them to cut back to distribution only on every other Tuesday, unless there are emergency circumstances.

The recreation area for kids has a basketball court, two ping pong tables, a pool table and air hockey. Soon, a video game station will be added to the list of activities for the youth.

“Well we wanted to make a big difference in the community, and basically get the out reach out there, to not only help our youth, but to help the elderly as well because we will be bringing bingo back here in a few months shortly, and were just trying to make a difference in the community” said Ricky Burke, Taylor County Project Hope President.

As of Feb. 12, bingo will return in the next couple months once Project Hope gets approved for their licensing.

“You know, there’s just not that much, there’s not that many things where you, if you were in a metropolitan area, you’d have more options, as a kid or as a family to go and do things, and these areas don’t really have that, and were wanting to kind of bring that in and have that sense, to bring back sense of community,” said Matthew Fouty, Taylor County Project Hope Vice President.

Eventually, the vision for Project Hope is to have the youth and elderly mentor each other, and do activities together. A kitchen will be installed in the future to give the option of serving meals.