GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A prosecuting attorney investigator from Taylor County who is also running for sheriff has been charged with impersonation of a law enforcement officer after deputies say he conducted a traffic stop.

The incident happened back on Sept. 20, 2023, according to a criminal complaint. During the stop, Prosecuting Attorney Investigator Richard Jones, 66, who is not a police officer, used a blue 2017 Ford Explorer that reads “Taylor County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office” on the side to stop a vehicle on U.S. Route 19, South Webster Pike, according to the complaint.

Deputies interviewed the driver on Sept. 28, and he said that he thought that Jones was a police officer and that he “had observed blue in color lights behind him and, had pulled over in the area of Barlett’s Funeral Home,” the complaint said.

The driver told deputies that Jones asked if he knew why Jones had pulled him over, and that he said it was because he cut through a parking lot, to which Jones said “yes,” according to the complaint.

Jones also asked the driver for his license and proof of insurance, according to the complaint, before Jones told the driver that he couldn’t do anything because he wasn’t a cop.

Deputies then spoke with former Grafton Police Chief Bobby Beltner and current Chief Cole Durrett and were told by Beltner that he did not approve Jones’ Ford Explorer to use blue lights, but that he had approved a different vehicle, which was no longer in commission, to use blue lights. Durrett and Beltner both said that blue lights are used for blocking traffic for events like parades or 5Ks, but not for carrying out law enforcement duties.

On Dec. 2, deputies executed a search warrant on the Ford Explorer while it was at Frey’s Auto Shop and recovered two blue strobe lights.

Jones was charged with impersonation of a law enforcement officer in a criminal complaint that was dated Dec. 11, 2023. Jones is no longer showing up in the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (DCR) inmate database, and the DCR said it does not have his mugshot in its system.

12 News reached out to the Taylor County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to ask about Jones’ current employment status but was told that the Prosecuting Attorney was not in, and would return our call on Wednesday.