Taylor County records first 2 cases of coronavirus

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County has recorded its first two cases of coronavirus.

According to separate Facebook posts from the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, the first case was reported Saturday and the second one on Sunday.

The first post, from April 4, states that County Health Officer Dr. David Bender announced the first positive case of coronavirus involving a Taylor County resident. According to the release, the patient is 40 to 50 years of age and is currently under self-quarantine at home. Further, it states that the person most likely became infected with the virus through community spread while in another county.

The second post, from April 5, states that the second positive case of coronavirus involving a Taylor County resident is a patient who is in his/her 80s. That person is currently hospitalized.

There is no word on the gender of either patient. It is also unknown at which hospital the second patient is being treated.

Please note that the two cases in Taylor County, as well as one case in Lewis County, are not included in the latest figures from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.